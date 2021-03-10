Advertisement

5th Street Hill road conditions shift worry into gear for drivers

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From falling rocks to uprooted trees, Meili Martin’s drive along 5th Street Hill in Huntington is fueled with caution.

“Well, especially those trees that have fallen near the road or look like they could still fall onto the road, those make me really nervous,” Martin said.

Taking this route every day to work, the drive shifts worry into gear.

“I really just try to speed up whenever I’m driving past those areas, to make sure the tree doesn’t fall on me,” Martin said.

Chris Collins from the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) says a contractor will be responsible for removing trees that have already fallen, as well as trees that are about to snap.

They’ll be using huge, industrial excavators with grapples and saws attached to them that can cut trees quickly and efficiently.

However, with other areas in need of cleanup, as well, Martin will have to remain alert until the contractor can begin the process on the road she depends on.

“I think it’s just another added thing that you kind of have to be conscious of when you’re on the road,” Martin said.

Collins says the contractor they are using is currently finishing up work along German Ridge Hill, which is a few miles from 5th Street Hill.

Collins says he plans on having them start work within the next week.

When it comes to putting up barricades in the meantime, West Virginia DOH worker Rob Pennington says they do not have plans to do so.

