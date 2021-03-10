Advertisement

Bail set at $2M for mom charged in missing son’s death

James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) - Bail has been set at $2 million for the mother of a 6-year-old boy who police say died when she tried to abandon him and his two older siblings at a park and drive away but he grabbed for a door and was dragged.

Twenty-nine-year-old Brittany Gosney pleaded not guilty during her arraignment Monday to 16 counts, including murder, corpse abuse and endangering children.

Her 42-year-old boyfriend, James Hamilton, also pleaded not guilty to the 15 counts he faces, including abuse of a corpse, evidence tampering and child endangerment.

Bail for Hamilton was set at $750,000.

Both he and Gosney were represented by court-appointed attorneys who did not comment on the charges their clients face.

