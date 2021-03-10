Advertisement

Car overturns onto railroad tracks, catches fire

A car has flipped onto the railroad tracks and caught fire near Washington Street West and...
A car has flipped onto the railroad tracks and caught fire near Washington Street West and Dunbar Avenue around 1:30 a.m Wednesday.(.)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car flipped onto the railroad tracks and caught fire near Washington St. West and Dunbar Ave. around 1:30 Wednesday morning.

According to Kanawha County Dispatch, there was at least one passenger with the driver.

It’s unclear if the driver and passenger are injured, or the extent of their injuries.

Dispatchers say the vehicle is heavily damaged.

Police, fire, and EMS crews are on scene.

