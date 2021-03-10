Advertisement

Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department allowed to resume calls

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department will resume receiving calls Wednesday after shutting down Tuesday due to a lack of workers’ compensation services.

According to the Kanawha County Commission, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal announced Wednesday that the department had corrected their issues with workers’ compensation coverage.

Officials say Metro 911 of Kanawha County and surrounding agencies have been notified of the update and emergency order diverting fire service calls in that area has been reversed.

