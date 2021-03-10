Advertisement

City of North Myrtle Beach no longer requiring masks at restaurants

By WMBF
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of North Myrtle Beach says it will no longer require masks to be worn inside restaurants.

Officials made the announcement Wednesday after receiving calls from restaurant owners and managers in the city asking for guidance on the ordinance.

The city cited Gov. McMaster’s recent executive order, moving a mask ordinance in place for restaurants from a requirement to a guideline.

“As a result, the portion of the City’s face-coverings ordinance that pertains specifically to restaurants also moves from a requirement to a guideline. The remainder of the City’s face-coverings ordinance remains in effect,” officials said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Officials also said while they encourage restaurants to implement the governor and city’s COVID-19 guidelines, the decision to do so is up to each establishment.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Ashish Shrestha
Law enforcement stresses importance of privacy after man uses social media to track local woman down
A West Virginia State Police trooper suffered some cuts to the face early Tuesday evening...
WVSP trooper suffers minor facial injuries during traffic stop
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the...
Disney+ removes ‘Peter Pan,’ other films from kids profiles for negative depictions
FILE
UPDATE | Name released in Eastern Ky. fatal I-64 crash

Latest News

Chris Collins says he plans on having the contractor start work within the next week.
5th Street Hill road conditions shifting worry into gear for drivers
After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Vaccine symptoms vs. actual COVID-19 symptoms
What West Virginia is estimated to get from the American Rescue Plan
What West Virginia is estimated to get from the American Rescue Plan
Todd Alexander, Superintendent of Wayne County Schools, joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about...
WSAZ Now Desk | Dunlow Elementary students to attend school at Cabwaylingo for remainder of semester