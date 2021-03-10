Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 4 deaths, 302 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 10, 2021, there have been 2,258,974 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 134,158 total cases and 2,330 total deaths.

The deaths include an 80-year old male from Upshur County, an 85-year old male from Jefferson County, a 93-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 82-year old male from Ohio County.

302 new cases were received within the last 24 hours.

There are 5,360 active cases.

126,468 people have recovered from the virus.

346,363 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. 219,306 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,274), Berkeley (9,897), Boone (1,620), Braxton (785), Brooke (2,036), Cabell (7,987), Calhoun (231), Clay (380), Doddridge (473), Fayette (2,732), Gilmer (720), Grant (1,104), Greenbrier (2,441), Hampshire (1,551), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,302), Harrison (4,922), Jackson (1,685), Jefferson (3,679), Kanawha (12,269), Lewis (1,063), Lincoln (1,253), Logan (2,756), Marion (3,741), Marshall (3,073), Mason (1,798), McDowell (1,382), Mercer (4,265), Mineral (2,596), Mingo (2,168), Monongalia (8,227), Monroe (972), Morgan (941), Nicholas (1,219), Ohio (3,674), Pendleton (622), Pleasants (807), Pocahontas (597), Preston (2,591), Putnam (4,307), Raleigh (4,856), Randolph (2,417), Ritchie (629), Roane (508), Summers (702), Taylor (1,093), Tucker (508), Tyler (635), Upshur (1,715), Wayne (2,615), Webster (332), Wetzel (1,100), Wirt (359), Wood (7,194), Wyoming (1,760).

