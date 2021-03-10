Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Lawrence County, Ohio

FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine.(Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Lawrence County Health Department says there are two COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.

They will be held at the South Point Board of Education Building located at 302 High Street.

The first clinic will be held on Thursday, March 11. Walk-ins are welcome between 9:15 a.m. and 12 p.m., depending on vaccine availability. The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be offered.

Another clinic will be held on Friday, March 12. Walk-ins can come between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The vaccine for this clinic will be Moderna, which is a two-dose vaccine.

These clinics are for people ages 50 and older, pregnant women, and those with medical conditions that now include type 2 diabetes, ALS, and end-stage kidney disease. 

For a full list of all eligible groups within Phase 1A, 1B, 1C, 1D, Phase 2A and 2B, click here.

