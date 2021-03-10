Dunlow Elementary students to use Cabwaylingo for in person classes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dunlow Elementary School will head to Cabwaylingo State Forest Camp to resume in-person instruction after their school sustained damage from recent flooding.

Students and staff will move to Cabwaylingo facilities beginning Monday, March 15th for five day a week classes. Officials plan to finish the school year with classes at the state park.

”This is what West Virginians do when our neighbors are in trouble; we step up to the plate and help in any way we can,” Governor Jim Justice said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Wayne County Schools will provide bus service to the camp.

