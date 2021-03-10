Advertisement

Dunlow Elementary students to use Cabwaylingo for in person classes

Governor Jim Justice announced Dunlow Elementary students will begin classes March 15 at the Cabwaylingo State Forest Camp.
Dunlow Elementary students to attend class at Cabwaylingo State Forest through end of year...
Dunlow Elementary students to attend class at Cabwaylingo State Forest through end of year after school flooded.(ap newsroom)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dunlow Elementary School will head to Cabwaylingo State Forest Camp to resume in-person instruction after their school sustained damage from recent flooding.

Students and staff will move to Cabwaylingo facilities beginning Monday, March 15th for five day a week classes. Officials plan to finish the school year with classes at the state park.

”This is what West Virginians do when our neighbors are in trouble; we step up to the plate and help in any way we can,” Governor Jim Justice said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Wayne County Schools will provide bus service to the camp.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
FILE
UPDATE | Name released in Eastern Ky. fatal I-64 crash
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the...
Disney+ removes ‘Peter Pan,’ other films from kids profiles for negative depictions
Man from Massachusetts arrested, charged with harassment in Ohio
Ashish Shrestha
Law enforcement stresses importance of privacy after man uses social media to track local woman down

Latest News

Wayne County man arrested after two-state chase
Wayne County man arrested after two-state chase
Ky. Gov. to visit KDMC vaccination clinic
Ky. Gov. to visit KDMC vaccination clinic
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, March 10th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Shooting suspect arrested after running into a cemetery in Huntington.
UPDATE | An arrest after shooting Tuesday night