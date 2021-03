HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington High basketball team won their season opener over Spring Valley Tuesday night by a final of 69-46. HHS has their home opener Thursday against Hurricane while the Timberwolves are looking for their first win of 2021 when they host St. Albans.

Here are the highlights shown on WSAZ Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.