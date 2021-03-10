Ky. Gov. Beshear visits KDMC vaccination site

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear visited the King’s Daughters Medical Center vaccination clinic at the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Pavilion Wednesday afternoon to present an update on the future of health care in the state.

During the event, Beshear presented KDMC with a $4 million abandoned mine lands grant.

“What you’re seeing right here is the apparatus that helps us win,” Beshear said. “That make sure that we can vaccinate those more than 2.1 million additional adults we’re going to do in the next two months and two weeks.”

The Democratic governor reiterated his and President Joe Biden’s goal of having all Kentuckians given the opportunity to be vaccinated by May 31, also saying that there is “bright light at the end of this tunnel.”

“We are going to get back to a normal, but I do hope it’s a slightly different normal,” Beshear said. “One where the compassion we’ve seen, how much we care about each other, our willingness to work with one another, our ability to speak with one another with kindness and not division. I think that’s something we need to carry with us as we move forward.”

Beshear told WSAZ that Kentucky received additional doses of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine to go along with the 36,500 initial doses. He says that any additional doses will be equitably distributed throughout the commonwealth in the coming weeks.

