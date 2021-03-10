Advertisement

Man arrested after two-state police pursuit

Police cruiser struck in Kentucky
Maynard Hay, 70, faces many charges including fleeing in a vehicle, obstructing and domestic...
Maynard Hay, 70, faces many charges including fleeing in a vehicle, obstructing and domestic assault.(WVRJA)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man faces several charges after deputies say he led them on a chase through two states Tuesday, hitting a police cruiser in Kentucky.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Maynard Hay, 70, sped off after deputies responded to a domestic incident in the Prichard area. The chase went down Big Sandy River Road and into Lawrence County, Kentucky.

Deputies say the suspect struck a Louisa Police Department cruiser and then fled back to West Virginia. The pursuit ended in the Prichard area when the suspect’s vehicle caught on fire.

Investigators say Hay then ran and was later caught as he was hiding in a culvert.

Hay faces fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, obstructing, domestic battery and domestic assault charges. He was taken to the Western Regional Jail; bond was set at $20,000.

Other agencies involved in the incident included the Kenova Police Department and the Lawrence County (Kentucky) Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
UPDATE | Name released in Eastern Ky. fatal I-64 crash
Children injured in crash, woman charged
The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a potential...
Police looking for person of interest in solicitation, threatening assault incident
Two people were injured in a head-on crash early Monday morning in South Charleston
Three sent to hospital in head-on collision in South Charleston
Amanda Honaker, 44, of Chester was arrested for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the...
Arrests made after drug investigation

Latest News

Vaccine Distribution Breakdown by State
Looking at vaccine distribution throughout the Tri-State
GW girls beat Hurricane
A vacant house fire Tuesday in Point Pleasant is being investigated as suspicious.
Vacant house fire in Point Pleasant investigated as suspicious
GW boys beat Hurricane
GW boys beat Hurricane
Nitro beats Poca