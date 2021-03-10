Man arrested after two-state police pursuit

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man faces several charges after deputies say he led them on a chase through two states Tuesday, hitting a police cruiser in Kentucky.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Maynard Hay, 70, sped off after deputies responded to a domestic incident in the Prichard area. The chase went down Big Sandy River Road and into Lawrence County, Kentucky.

Deputies say the suspect struck a Louisa Police Department cruiser and then fled back to West Virginia. The pursuit ended in the Prichard area when the suspect’s vehicle caught on fire.

Investigators say Hay then ran and was later caught as he was hiding in a culvert.

Hay faces fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, obstructing, domestic battery and domestic assault charges. He was taken to the Western Regional Jail; bond was set at $20,000.

Other agencies involved in the incident included the Kenova Police Department and the Lawrence County (Kentucky) Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.