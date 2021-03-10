Mother found guilty of endangering children and assault

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A mother who was found in a stranger’s yard with her two small children, covered in blood and an infant unresponsive in a ditch has been found guilty.

Mary Beth Ann Carver, of Lucasville, was found guilty by a Scioto County Jury on one count of endangering children, three counts of endangering children, one county of felonious assault, and one county of obstructing official business.

The trial started on Monday. The jury deliberated for two hours and verdict was announced Wednesday.

According to Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman, Carver will serve an aggregate sentence of 14 to 18 years in prison.

In August 2020, the Scioto County Sheriff said his office received a 911 call from a man stating a woman had busted a window at his home.

The sheriff says a second 911 call came in shortly after stating that a woman with two naked children were standing in his yard and all were covered in blood.

Deputies say both children appeared to be under the age of four.

According to a press release, Carver was very combative when deputies arrived and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Deputies say they also found a small infant lying in a ditch unresponsive.

The infant was flown to a hospital in West Virginia while the woman and two older children were taken to a medical center in Ohio.

The children were released into the custody of Children Services.

During the investigation, detectives learned the mother, Carver, was seen squeezing the infant’s neck in what could be considered a chokehold.

Later that month, detectives say the mother was released from the hospital. She was located at a home in Chillicothe.

Deputies with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded and detained Mary Beth Carver, 39, of Lucasville.

