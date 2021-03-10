Advertisement

Myrtle Beach mayor urges tourists to stay vigilant despite decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions

By WMBF
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As tourism season draws near, Myrtle Beach city leaders want visitors to stay vigilant despite the state’s decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions.

Recently, Governor Henry McMaster changed a face mask mandate for restaurants to a recommendation. While the governor’s order no longer requires face masks in restaurants, there’s still a mask mandate in Myrtle Beach.

During a city council meeting on Tuesday, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said she’s somewhat concerned people, particularly visitors, won’t acknowledge the city’s mask requirement.

Bethune said this is especially important as more and more people travel to Myrtle Beach during the spring and summer.

She said the worst thing that could happen is that coronavirus cases rise as tourists return.

“I just don’t want people to be under the impression that things are relaxing quite yet,” Bethune said. “It’s active and until we start to really see a continuance of decline in cases, I think we still need to stay on track.”

Right now, the city’s emergency declaration for COVID-19 is extended through March.

Bethune said city leaders evaluate the city’s mask mandate on a month-to-month basis.

The current order is set to expire on March 31.

