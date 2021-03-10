New small businesses building hope for the Ravenswood community

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the city of Ravenswood, business is booming. In the next few months, they’ll be seeing about 10 new small businesses open their doors.

Through the course of the pandemic, the city of Ravenswood, like so many places, says they lost several small businesses due to COVID-19.

The journey for After-Effects Salon owners, including co-owner Tabitha Holt, have been nothing but easy.

“Mostly because of COVID has really affected these small towns and the businesses,” Holt said.

Holt said a corporate salon used to occupy their space in Ravenswood Plaza. When the salon was given a two-week notice, those involved with it were out of a job.

Holt and two friends who worked at the salon had to act fast, so they took a leap of faith and opened their own salon.

Holt said this had always been a dream for her.

“For it to actually come true for us is amazing,” she said.

They plan to open a tanning salon in the same plaza where a gym is also opening.

“With everything going on right now, I think things are looking up for Ravenswood. There are several small businesses that are opening beside the plaza,” Holt said.

Another business opening in downtown is by John Triplett and his friends. He said they had careers until COVID got in the way.

“This all started back in the summer,” Triplett said. “With the pandemic hitting and the pipelines they all kind of fizzled out here so we decided, hey there is never a perfect time to start a business.”

That’s when they decided to combine skills and open a business site in the Eden’s Fork area of Charleston and in Olive Hill, Kentucky.

“Trucks and excavation and project management, that’s one. We have technology as another, and pumps and rotating equipment as the third,” Triplett said.

They say the city of Ravenswood is instrumental in their decision to open a third location.

Six months later L and T Technical Services employs 12 people and they plan to employ more. The company just bought a construction company.

“As of last week, our company value has increased over a million dollars,” Triplett said.

Both businesses are keeping people working and finding success in times when it may seem impossible.

“Now that I feel I am in this position I can help the people that have been impacted by the coronavirus, anyone that is impacted at all by anything,” Triplett said.

After-Effects Salon owners are opening the tanning salon in Ravenswood Plaza this weekend.

In the coming weeks, L and Technical Services plans to employ people at their downtown Ravenswood location.

Other businesses opening in the city include a sandwich shop, a restaurant, Wright Construction Offices, a tobacco shop, a fitness center, Hippie Glass, and Mountain Integrated Care medical cannabis facility.

