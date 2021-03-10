Advertisement

Nitro gets big win at Poca

By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was not only a rivalry game but one that featured two top ten teams in different classes in WV high school basketball as the #4 team in Class AAA Nitro beat top ranked Class AA Poca 63-51 on the road. The Dots fall to 1-1 on the year and play at Logan Thursday while the Wildcats are now 3-1.

Here are the highlights that were on WSAZ Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
UPDATE | Name released in Eastern Ky. fatal I-64 crash
Children injured in crash, woman charged
The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a potential...
Police looking for person of interest in solicitation, threatening assault incident
Two people were injured in a head-on crash early Monday morning in South Charleston
Three sent to hospital in head-on collision in South Charleston
Amanda Honaker, 44, of Chester was arrested for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the...
Arrests made after drug investigation

Latest News

Huntington High improves to 1-0 in 2021
Huntington High wins season opener
Patriots beat Hurricane by 24.
GW girls top Hurricane
Patriots improve to 3-0 in 2021
Patriots remain unbeaten
Knights win season opener by 11.
Midland opens strong at Capital