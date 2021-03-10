Nitro gets big win at Poca

POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was not only a rivalry game but one that featured two top ten teams in different classes in WV high school basketball as the #4 team in Class AAA Nitro beat top ranked Class AA Poca 63-51 on the road. The Dots fall to 1-1 on the year and play at Logan Thursday while the Wildcats are now 3-1.

Here are the highlights that were on WSAZ Tuesday night.

