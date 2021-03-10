Ohio to stop issuing COVID-19 advisories for residents after out-of-state travel
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) – Beginning Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health will no longer issue travel advisories for residents entering Ohio after traveling to states reporting 15% or higher positive COVID-19 testing rates.
ODH officials instead say they encourage state residents to carefully review CDC guidance when considering travel.
According to the ODH, the change means the state-by-state list will no longer be updated. Health officials still encourage preventative measures such as social distancing, wearing masks and frequent handwashing.
Anyone with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or has been exposed to someone who tested positive should postpone travel and stay home.
