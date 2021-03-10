Advertisement

One injured after shots fired Tuesday night

Huntington Police investigate after shots fired in business parking lot.
Huntington Police investigate after shots fired in business parking lot.(ap newsroom)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured in a shooting in Huntington on Tuesday night.

Cabell County dispatchers say shots were fired around 10:15 p.m. in the parking lot of a business on 8th Ave. and 22nd Street.

Dispatchers say after the shooting Huntington police chased those involved to Washington Blvd.

At least one person was injured. Dispatchers say the injuries are not life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Keep checking on wsaz.com for the latest updates.

