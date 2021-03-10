Advertisement

People who visited business in Nicholas County asked to quarantine

(WLUC/CDC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Nicholas County Health Department advised the public Wednesday of possible community spread of the coronavirus.

The department says at least 40 COVID-19 positive people were at the Craigsville Skating Rink between Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6.

Health officials say if you were there either night, you have potentially been exposed to COVID-19.

You are urged to monitor for symptoms including but not limited to: head/sinus congestion, sore throat, ear aches, headache, body aches, unusually tired, cough, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you have any of the above symptoms you should be tested.

Camden Family Health is doing free testing five days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at their Summersville location.

Also, if you were at the skating rink, health officials say you need to quarantine until March 20. Officials say you may return to work or school on March 22 if you are symptom-free.

