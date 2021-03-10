Advertisement

Prosecutor: Man propped dead wife on sofa in front of kids

The prosecutor contends William Wallace killed his wife during a fight on Christmas Eve of...
The prosecutor contends William Wallace killed his wife during a fight on Christmas Eve of 2011. Authorities say the next day, he propped up her body on a couch and told his children she had gotten drunk and ruined Christmas.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - A prosecutor says a Southern California man killed his wife, then propped her body on a sofa in front of their children as they opened Christmas presents.

The Orange County Register says that scenario was presented to jurors Monday as the trial began for William Wallace of Anaheim.

The prosecutor contends Wallace killed 26-year-old Za’Zell Preston during a fight on Christmas Eve of 2011. Authorities say the next day, he propped up her body on a couch and told his children Preston had gotten drunk and ruined Christmas.

His attorney says Preston died from a drunken fall into a glass table.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
UPDATE | Name released in Eastern Ky. fatal I-64 crash
Children injured in crash, woman charged
The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a potential...
Police looking for person of interest in solicitation, threatening assault incident
Two people were injured in a head-on crash early Monday morning in South Charleston
Three sent to hospital in head-on collision in South Charleston
Amanda Honaker, 44, of Chester was arrested for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the...
Arrests made after drug investigation

Latest News

Vaccine Distribution Breakdown by State
Looking at vaccine distribution throughout the Tri-State
GW girls beat Hurricane
A vacant house fire Tuesday in Point Pleasant is being investigated as suspicious.
Vacant house fire in Point Pleasant investigated as suspicious
GW boys beat Hurricane
GW boys beat Hurricane
Nitro beats Poca