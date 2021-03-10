Public meeting on the possible closing/consolidation of Cedar Grover Middle School

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Schools will be having a public community meeting on the closing/consolidation of Cedar Grove Middle School.

It will be held on March 16 at 6 p.m. at Cedar Grove Middle School Auditorium.

According to the Kanawha County Schools Calendar, the proposed action of the Board of Education is the consolidation and/or redistricting of middle schools including Cedar Grove Middle School and DuPont Middle School.

Click here for more information.

