Public meeting on the possible closing/consolidation of Cedar Grover Middle School
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Schools will be having a public community meeting on the closing/consolidation of Cedar Grove Middle School.
It will be held on March 16 at 6 p.m. at Cedar Grove Middle School Auditorium.
According to the Kanawha County Schools Calendar, the proposed action of the Board of Education is the consolidation and/or redistricting of middle schools including Cedar Grove Middle School and DuPont Middle School.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.