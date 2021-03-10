Advertisement

Remaining teachers in Cabell and Wayne counties to receive COVID-19 vaccines

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More teachers in our area are expected to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine later this week.

Wayne County Superintendent Todd Alexander said Tuesday they’ve received more than 500 doses from the state, enough for all school employees who haven’t received their first shot yet.

They’ll be administering the shots at clinics Thursday and Friday.

It’s a similar story in Cabell County where schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers says they should be able to offer 600 to 700 first doses at a clinic Friday to all their remaining employees who haven’t received a vaccine yet. He said that should cover all their remaining workers.

