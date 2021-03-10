Southeastern Ohio transportation service available for those needing a COVID-19 vaccine

OHIO (WSAZ) – There’s transportation available for people who need a ride to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in southeastern Ohio.

It is available through Rapid Response Transportation Services (RRTS), a non-emergency medical transport service. According to information from RRTS, it accepts Medicaid, PASSPORT and private pay.

Counties served include Lawrence, Scioto, Gallia, Pike, Jackson, Adams and Ross. RRTS will travel to any destination needed as long as the client resides in those counties as the county of origin for the pick-up location.

According to RRTS, it’s available for ambulatory, standard wheelchair and bariatric wheelchair patient transports to and from medical facilities, medical offices, clinics, urgent cares, etc. It also includes non-medical trips.

For more information, call 740-410-0051. Callers are asked to give from 24 to 48 hours’ notice of their appointment time.

