Spring break ‘toe-dip’ trips

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

After nearly a year of travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders, 60% of travelers say they’re ready to roam again and are planning a vacation sometime this spring or summer. Even as vaccine rollout ramps up in the U.S., many travelers are facing the reality that things may not return to normal as soon as they’d hoped. For many, an alternative seems to be a “Toe-Dip Trip.”

Melissa Dohmen, a travel expert with Travelocity, joined Taylor on Studio 3 to explain exactly what that is and share travel trends and advice for the year ahead.

