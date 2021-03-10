Advertisement

TBI issues AMBER Alert for missing Chattanooga teen

TBI says evidence has led authorities to become increasingly concerned for Daphne’s wellbeing.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing Chattanooga teen.

Daphne Westbrook, 17, was added to the TBI Missing Children website in Oct. 2019 after she did not return from a weekend visit with her non-custodial father, John Westbrook.

Daphne is described as 5′3″, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The TBI says, in June 2020, Hamilton Co. authorities secured a warrant charging John Westbrook with Custodial Interference.

On Feb. 23, 2021, a Hamilton Co. Grand Jury indicted John Westbrook, charging him with Aggravated Kidnapping in connection to Daphne’s disappearance.

John is described as 6′4″, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities believe John may have traveled to the western U.S. with Daphne. TBI says John has known contacts in Colorado, New Mexico, California and Washington.

If you see Daphne Westbrook or John Westbrook, or have information about their relationship or disappearance, call 423-209-7415 or 1-800-TBI-FIND, or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov or FindingDaphne@hcdatn.org.

