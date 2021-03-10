Telehealth service tips from Tamera Mowry

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Telehealth mental health and specialty visits are spiking at over 500% compared to last year alone. Many parents had to give up their careers – or reduce job responsibilities to stay home with their children. Emmy award-winning actress, host and mom, Tamera Mowry, joined Taylor on Studio 3 to share tips on how she has found balance during this challenging time.

For more information on teladoc, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.