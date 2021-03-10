Advertisement

Travel virtually for spring break

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

If the idea of shopping in a bustling street market or exploring iconic international landmarks triggers a sense of deep longing, you are probably one of the millions currently suffering from wanderlust.

As your ability to roam abroad continues to be limited, there’s a new way to satisfy your need to see the world.  Imagine being virtually transported live around the globe with one-on-one customized and interactive travel experiences and you never have to leave your couch! Thanks to Amazon Explore, that’s now possible! Lifestyle and Travel Expert Veena Crownholm joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share how it works.

