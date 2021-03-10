Two additional COVID deaths in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 76-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman died. This brings the total number of deaths to 260.

20 new cases were reported within the last 24 hours. There have been 12,435 cases since the outbreak began.

There are 636 active cases.

30 more recoveries have been made. 11,539 people have recovered.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.