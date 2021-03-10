Vacant house fire in Point Pleasant investigated as suspicious
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A vacant house fire Tuesday in Point Pleasant is being investigated as suspicious, according to Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant.
The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on Neal Road.
No injuries were reported.
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office was called in to help investigate.
