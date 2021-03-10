Advertisement

Vacant house fire in Point Pleasant investigated as suspicious

A vacant house fire Tuesday in Point Pleasant is being investigated as suspicious.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A vacant house fire Tuesday in Point Pleasant is being investigated as suspicious, according to Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant.

The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on Neal Road.

No injuries were reported.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office was called in to help investigate.

