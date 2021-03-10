Veterans’ organization seeks help to restore equipment lost in flood

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Clean-up efforts at the Veterans Referral Center in Johnson County, Kentucky are ongoing.

The doors may be back open, but there’s more work to be done and equipment still needs to be replaced.

Dozens of nail marks are visible inside Doug Murphy’s office as flood waters carried away priceless military memorabilia. Murphy is the director at the Veterans Referral Center.

The non-profit now finds itself starting from scratch.

“We lost everything, which means we lost computers, we lost our copier, we lost everything that we had,” Murphy said.

While they did place furniture and equipment off ground level before the flood, they did not expect the damage to be so severe.

The organization does not have flood insurance as they say it would cost too much.

“Every dime that we get comes through charitable donations,” Murphy said. “We don’t have anybody here that is paid for what they do.”

“Not to have this up and running would be a travesty to a lot of veterans,” said youth coordinator Mark Rodriguez.

Now, Murphy and Rodriguez are pleading for the community to give back to those who ensured our nation’s freedom.

“Everything that you love, you got one group of people to thank for that,” Murphy said. “And that’s the American veteran, that’s why we do this.”

If you’re a veteran, and find yourself needing help with filing a claim or finding a place for camaraderie, you can give the Veterans Referral Center a call at 606-789-7587.

You can also help the organization by donating to their GoFundMe page.

