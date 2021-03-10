Gov. Justice says more than 100 COVID-19 deaths unreported at health care facilities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that the DHHR just learned 70 of the health care facilities across West Virginia have not reported all the COVID-related deaths that occurred at these facilities.

He made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday morning.

Governor Justice said, “there’s no excuse for this” and that it’s “totally unacceptable in every way.”

The governor says he thinks there are 168 deaths that occurred that went unreported.

Governor Justice said this is coming from people who have passed away at home, hospice, hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living. Two were also reported at jail facilities and went on to hospitals and weren’t reported.

“I’ll dig and push our people to dig in every way to get to the very bottom of this.” said Governor Justice.

He says half this comes from hospitals.

The governor says on Friday he plans to honor these West Virginians deaths that weren’t reported.

Dr. Anye Amjad, the West Virginia State Health Officer the deaths were reported to the DHHR late on Friday. This was due to approximately 70 facilities compromised of about 30 counties. It was mainly nursing homes and hospitals.

The faculties weren’t reporting deaths according to policies that were set in April 2020. These protocols are in place so they can accurately report COVID-19 deaths to the state. These deaths became apparent to the DHHR once death certificates came to the vital registration endpoint, according to Dr. Amjad.

“We do understand there is a time lag when there is a surge in the state, however, we have this protocols in place that are pretty easy to follow that we have been encouraging facilities to participate in and have been reminding them of such. Right now, we are very disappointed that these facilities have not done this accurately,” said Dr. Amjad.

She went on to say they do have a way to follow up with the facilities and they do have a list of those who haven’t been reporting this properly. The DHHR says they will be reaching out to them to help them facilitate this.

According to Dr. Amjad, this reporting was done on a biweekly data match with the Health Statistics Center and Bureau for Public Health. This catches all the data for COVID-19 deaths and death certificates. The data match captures all of the data and puts it all together.

When death reports and death certificates were coming in, specifically December and January reports, that’s when they saw all of ones that weren’t reported. Dr. Amjad says death reporting comes in a timely manner, but death certificates take longer and weren’t reported. Death certificates take six to eight weeks to be reported into the system, which is why they use the death reporting system and have been since April 2020.

Dr. Amjad says December and January were also when facilities had an increase in patients coming in. She says that’s not an excuse but that’s why they saw an increase in numbers.

This time frame will be shrunk from biweekly to a weekly data match.

Dr. Amjad also says on the COVID-19 vaccine call line, there were some complaints on an individual who wasn’t answering questions properly. That person has been removed from the call line.

This is a developing story.

