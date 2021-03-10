Advertisement

What West Virginia is estimated to get from the American Rescue Plan(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says the state will receive at least $4 billion in direct funding from the American Rescue Act, with more coming through grants and federal programs.

The House approved the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan Wednesday afternoon, sending it to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The package includes a $1,400 stimulus check to most West Virginians, child tax credits, earned income tax credit, health insurance assistance, student loan assistance and unemployment through Sept. 6. The bill includes $152 million for emergency rental assistance and $38.5 million for energy bills (LIHEAP).

For West Virginia, the bill includes $138 million in broadband funding, and $2 million for WiFi hotspots.

Eleven million dollars will be allocated to the state in supplemental COVID-19 vaccine funding and an increase of vaccine doses.

For education, $800 million will be allocated for pre-K through 12th grade, with $190 million for West Virginia colleges and universities. In child care, the plan includes $260 million for child care and $10 million for WV Head Start.

The plan includes $677 million in funding for cities and 55 counties,

Hospitals will also get a boost, receiving millions in direct funding for hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, health departments, home health, and long-term care.

The Assistance to Firefighters and SAFER grant programs will receive additional allocations of $100 million and $200 million, respectively

