Woman arrested for threatening students, staff at middle school

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman has been charged with threats of terrorist acts after police say she entered a middle school and threatened staff members and students Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Kelly Winter, 48, of Saint Albans, was held down by the Vice Principal of Hayes Middle School until police arrived after she entered the building, uninvited, and began screaming threats at school employees.

Officers say when the Vice Principal approached Winter’s and told her to leave, she left the school onto the breezeway into a crowd of students.

When Winter’s began approaching students, the Vice Principal grabbed her and placed her on the ground. A teacher assisted the Vice Principal. While on the ground, witnesses say Winter’s continued yelling threats toward staff members and students.

According to the complaint, Winter’s was heard saying, “this isn’t over” and “you will see me again.” She is also recorded saying, “you are going to pay.”

When officers arrived, they found Winter’s being held down in the breezeway of the school.

She was placed under arrested and transported to the Saint Albans Police Department for processing.

During the incident, Hayes Middle School was placed on lockdown.

Winter’s also was reported at the school on Monday, March 8, but left before law enforcement arrived.

On Tuesday, March 9 officers were alerted by the Vice Principal that Winter was spotted walking near the school again. Officers made contact with Winter and told her to stay away from Hayes Middle School and was advised that if she went back she would be trespassing.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.