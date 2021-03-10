WSAZ Now Desk | Dunlow Elementary students to attend school at Cabwaylingo for remainder of semester

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several inches of water got into Dunlow Elementary in Wayne County during the recent flooding. Since then, county leaders have been trying to find a spot for the students to attend class while they work to clean inside the elementary school.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the state had approved the county using Cabwaylingo State Forest to host classes until the end of the semester.

Superintendent Todd Alexander joins the WSAZ Now Desk to explain the decision to choose that site and what teachers and staff are doing to get things ready for students.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.