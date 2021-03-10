WVSP trooper suffers minor facial injuries during traffic stop

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A West Virginia State Police trooper suffered some facial cuts early Tuesday evening during a traffic stop, WVSP say.

The incident started out as a traffic stop, shortly before 6 p.m., when the trooper pulled over a man who was riding an ATV on Sissonville Road in the Sissonville area of Kanawha County.

While the trooper was handling the traffic stop, he said an intoxicated man came out of a nearby home and got into an argument with him that turned physical.

The officer suffered minor injuries to his face. He did not go to the hospital.

That man is facing a charge of obstruction of justice. The man involved in the traffic stop is charged with outstanding warrants and traffic violations. It’s not clear at this time what the outstanding warrants are for.

The names of the men have not been released at this time.

