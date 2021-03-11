5 arrested in Huntington drug bust

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Police arrested five people, including some from Detroit, and seized suspected fentanyl after an attempted traffic stop that turned into a pursuit Thursday, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Police noticed suspected drug activity along U.S. 60 around 12:45 p.m. Thursday and tried to pull a car over. The vehicle took off and was stopped about 2 to 3 miles away on Springdale Avenue.

Officers say four suspects ran from the vehicle and a woman attempted to run. Investigators seized 90 grams of suspected fentanyl, two guns and $8,851 in cash. One suspect is still on the run.

Investigators identified the following suspects and their charges:

Zakia Lee, 21, of Proctorville, Ohio; felony fleeing in a vehicle and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Kelsey Seibert, 22, of Huntington; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and obstructing.

Raymond Kashane-Douglas Crawford, 21 of Detroit; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and obstructing.

Jaishawn Harris, 19, of Detroit; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and obstructing.

Clary Devine Doss, 18, of Detroit; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and obstructing.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.