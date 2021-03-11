Boyd, Carter county neighborhoods reach four weeks without phone, internet

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - James Leake says he loves his quiet neighborhood in the Trace area of Boyd County, but at the same time it comes with some drawbacks.

“This is an area that the rest of the world wants to forget about sometimes,” Leake said.

He is among many in Boyd and Carter counties who have been without Windstream phone or internet service since last month’s ice storms.

“Right now, we’re going on 29 days,” Leake said. “Tomorrow’s 30 days. I think Windstream should have done a better job of this.”

Windstream tells WSAZ that one of the issues was the reconstruction of some AEP power lines, delaying their own repairs.

But, according to Leake, power has been back on for weeks.

“The power company had my power back on within four days of the second round of the ice storm on Feb. 19 and trees have all been cleared from the roadways and off the power lines, off the phones lines,” Leake said.

The situation is even more serious since much of the neighborhood still uses landline phones due to spotty cell reception.

Leake says he worries about what could come next.

“If I had to call 911 and something would happen to my cell phone, I’d have to go back two or five miles away just to get a signal,” Leake said.

Windstream tells WSAZ that service should be restored to customers in the Rush area of Boyd County by the end of the day on Thursday and to all other customers by the end of next week.

