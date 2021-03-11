Advertisement

Burning prohibited during the day until May 31 in W.Va.

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Division of Forestry says fires are prohibited between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during burning season, which began March 1 and runs through May 31.

The agency says any burning that occurs during permitted hours of 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. must be completely put out by the morning.

The prohibitions don’t apply in some cases, such as to small fires for the purpose of food preparation, warmth or light if nearby grass, brush, stubble and debris have been removed.

