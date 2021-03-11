One person injured after truck crashes over hillside

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is being taken to the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Nitro.

Dispatchers say a truck crashed over the hill on Nitro Place around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the driver crashed through a fence near the lawn and garden department and went over the hill.

The truck is resting against some trees, preventing it from going over the hill. Traffic is not affected.

