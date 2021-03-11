Advertisement

One person injured after truck crashes over hillside

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is being taken to the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Nitro.

Dispatchers say a truck crashed over the hill on Nitro Place around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the driver crashed through a fence near the lawn and garden department and went over the hill.

The truck is resting against some trees, preventing it from going over the hill. Traffic is not affected.

Keep checking wsaz.com for more information on this developing story.

