City of Huntington set to get $44.8 million in COVID relief
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington is set to get $44.8 million in COVID-19 relief funding.
City officials say they are reviewing legislation to understand the parameters the city can operate within for the funding they will receive.
The city’s focus with COVID-19 funding has been, and will continue to be, on providing relief to businesses and residents.
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. We know we have to get it right. Our expectation continues to be innovative to enable our city and regions economy to be transformed in a positive manner,” said Mayor Steve Williams.
