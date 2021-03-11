Advertisement

City of Huntington set to get $44.8 million in COVID relief

Money
Money(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington is set to get $44.8 million in COVID-19 relief funding.

City officials say they are reviewing legislation to understand the parameters the city can operate within for the funding they will receive.

The city’s focus with COVID-19 funding has been, and will continue to be, on providing relief to businesses and residents.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. We know we have to get it right. Our expectation continues to be innovative to enable our city and regions economy to be transformed in a positive manner,” said Mayor Steve Williams.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gummy worms, containing 10 milligrams of cannabidiol, are displayed at the Cannabis World...
Poison Center warns about dangers of Delta-8-THC
Woman arrested for threatening students, staff at middle school
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
People who visited business in Nicholas County asked to quarantine
UPDATE | W.Va. DHHR releases list of facilities with unreported COVID-19 deaths

Latest News

Gov. Justice to hold virtual town hall on plan to repeal state income tax Thursday
On Wednesday, Frontier leaders testified in front of W.Va. lawmakers on plans to improve...
WSAZ Now Desk | Frontier leaders testify in front of W.Va. lawmakers
In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
GOP-backed effort to rein in DeWine’s pandemic powers passes
Two artists added to Mountain Stage lineup for concert at Marshall stadium