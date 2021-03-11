City of Huntington set to get $44.8 million in COVID relief

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington is set to get $44.8 million in COVID-19 relief funding.

City officials say they are reviewing legislation to understand the parameters the city can operate within for the funding they will receive.

The city’s focus with COVID-19 funding has been, and will continue to be, on providing relief to businesses and residents.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. We know we have to get it right. Our expectation continues to be innovative to enable our city and regions economy to be transformed in a positive manner,” said Mayor Steve Williams.

