COVID-19 in W.Va. | 8 deaths, 338 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Eight additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of March 11, 2021, there have been 2,268,871 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 134,496 total cases and 2,338 total deaths.

The deaths include a 79-year old male from Clay County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Lincoln County, a 91-year old female from Wood County, a 79-year old male from Hampshire County, a 75-year old male from Mason County, a 73-year old male from Nicholas County, and an 85-year old male from Logan County.

338 new cases were received within the last 24 hours.

There are 5,305 active cases.

126,853 people have recovered.

354,422 total first doses of the vaccine have been administered. 224,792 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,276), Berkeley (9,931), Boone (1,626), Braxton (787), Brooke (2,037), Cabell (8,037), Calhoun (232), Clay (380), Doddridge (475), Fayette (2,743), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,112), Greenbrier (2,440), Hampshire (1,553), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,305), Harrison (4,937), Jackson (1,691), Jefferson (3,682), Kanawha (12,293), Lewis (1,063), Lincoln (1,262), Logan (2,764), Marion (3,756), Marshall (3,078), Mason (1,800), McDowell (1,384), Mercer (4,270), Mineral (2,599), Mingo (2,181), Monongalia (8,243), Monroe (973), Morgan (942), Nicholas (1,228), Ohio (3,677), Pendleton (622), Pleasants (810), Pocahontas (599), Preston (2,605), Putnam (4,319), Raleigh (4,870), Randolph (2,424), Ritchie (629), Roane (508), Summers (702), Taylor (1,093), Tucker (509), Tyler (637), Upshur (1,717), Wayne (2,615), Webster (334), Wetzel (1,100), Wirt (360), Wood (7,205), Wyoming (1,765).

