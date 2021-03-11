Crews on scene of structure fire in Kanawha County; Road shut down

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Coal River Road in West Side was shut down Wednesday evening due to a structure fire, according to Metro 911.

Crews are on scene battling the fire, but dispatchers say the structure is almost burnt to the ground.

Two cars and an outbuilding also were damaged.

While a cause hasn’t been determined, neighbors reported hearing two explosions.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Crews from West Side, Jefferson and Lakewood fire departments were all at the scene. West Side firefighters say it was their sixth call of the day.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.