Day of Giving at West Virginia State University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A day of giving for West Virginia State University is March 17th and you can get involved.

Pat Schumann, Vice President of University Advancement, shares the importance this day holds and what it means for the students and faculty.

To donate or learn more about the Day of Giving you can head to the West Virginia State University website.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.