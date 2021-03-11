Dunlow students excited to finish school year at Cabwaylingo

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flooding damage was so severe at Dunlow Elementary that students will be finishing out the school year elsewhere while the building is cleaned.

The wildcard choice of temporary location, Cabwaylingo State Forest, may have kids feeling like they’re on an extended field trip.

Students and and teachers are excited to get to finish the school year at the park’s group camp facility. Their first day there will be Monday.

Beds are being moved out of barracks to make room for desks and tables.

Kids will also be doing school work and having meals outdoors when weather permits.

Full-time, in-person school was finally supposed to resume last week until high water washed away that plan.

Tracie Jarrells teaches phys ed, art and music at Dunlow and has two kids of her own who attend. She is overjoyed with that temporary location.

“For this little shining moment for our kids to come back together and see their friends in an environment that is just -- you just can’t believe you’d put kids there to finish out a school year, I’m telling you we are more than thrilled about this,” Jarrells said.

Jarrells’ daughter Jacie, who’s a fourth-grader at Dunlow, says she’s looking forward to the change of scenery.

“If they let me play in the creek, I really might like catching crawdads with my cousin,” she said.

About 80 students attend Dunlow.

Steve McDaniel, director of the Division of Natural Resources, says they’re honored to open the camp to Dunlow students and teachers and they hope they feel at home there.

School officials had considered sending Dunlow students to Genoa or Crum elementary schools but determined they were too far away, and students would be spending too much time being transported.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.