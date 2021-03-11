Advertisement

Fairland wins regional semi-final

By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHILLICOTHE, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Fairland Dragons are back where they were a year ago when the coronavirus shut out their season in 2020. They advanced to the Ohio Division III regional final by beating Beverly Fort Frye by a final of 68-45.

Jacob Polcyn scored 23 points for the Dragons while Aiden Porter added 21. Fairland improves to 20-4 on the year and take on Worthington Christian Saturday night for a trip to the Ohio final four in Dayton which tips off at 7 p.m. from Chillicothe.

Here are the highlights that aired Wednesday night on WSAZ Sports.

