First W.Va. micro-distillery opening in Charleston’s Elk City

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s taken years for one small business in downtown Charleston to become a reality.

The first micro-distillery in West Virginia is making its debut in the next few months. Tighe Bullock, one of the co-owners of Bullock Distillery, said they had to pass a bill for this venture to work.

“We realized that microbreweries and micro-distilleries are kind of catalysts for urban development,” Bullock said.

There was no licensing to open his distillery on Washington Street in Charleston’s Elk City. In order to change that, he helped pass a bill through West Virginia Legislature.

“There was not a niche licensing for urban distilleries that could be in downtown areas,” Bullock said.

House Bill 4697 passed in 2020. Bullock and his team are in the process of starting the first micro-distillery in the Mountain State but getting over the hump to success has not been easy.

“West Virginia is one of the least progressive; that is why we have so few distilleries,” Bullock said, referring to taxes on alcohol.

He said West Virginia has some of the highest alcohol taxes in the country, saying the Legislature is proposing to increase those.

Bullock said urbanized areas across the country are seeing microbreweries and micro-distilleries, and that brings in young people.

“We want to see young people in Charleston, we want to see young people on the West Side,” Bullock said.

Now they can focus on making their products with all the proper licensing in place.

“In the process of ordering grain and cleaning the tanks and getting ready for their first distillation,” Bullock said. “We are ready to go.”

Bullock Distillery will offer tastings and events, Bullock said they will first sell vodka and gin because whiskey takes time.

“Whiskeys will be our main staple, but that will be down the road,” Bullock said. “As we all knew, whiskeys take time, as they should.”

Bullock Distillery is working to make their products using local ingredients, hoping to be the first example of what could be.

Keep checking WSAZ for the latest updates on when the micro-distillery will open.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.