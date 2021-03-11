Frontier leaders testify on service improvement efforts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia legislators grilled leaders from Frontier Communications during a hearing Wednesday afternoon about how the company is working to improve its service in the state.

Frontier is the state’s largest internet service provider, but has seen years of complaints which led to this hearing. Members of the House Technology and Infrastructure Committee got answers about how the company plans to move past its Chapter 11 bankruptcy and invest in the state to expand rural broadband.

Under an agreement with the Public Service Commission to restructure around $10 billion in debt and exit bankruptcy, Frontier will invest more than $200 million during the next three years to expand fiber and improve service quality. That will provide broadband to 150,000 locations by leveraging federal funds for rural development.

Three Frontier executives joined the committee virtually and said one of the company’s largest challenges is a very low adoption rate, with only around 15 percent of households purchasing internet service in areas where Frontier has expanded broadband. These are areas the federal government has indicated are underserved despite Frontier providing high-speed internet, Senior Vice President for Field Operations Jason Fields said.

“We’re really challenged,” Fields said. “When you talk about partnership, I’m very interested personally about how we can work together to figure out once we provide this service in these rural areas, is how people get on. What are the challenges? Is it customer education? Is it a cost factor? I think there is an opportunity where we can work together and figure that out to have people jump on where it is available.”

Fields said the internet service provider also struggles with the number of storms West Virginia experiences. He said the state has at least one major weather event each year that forces the company to put all hands on deck to restore service. This slows down efforts to handle routine problems and work on expansion projects.

Just this week, Frontier got back to normal after storms at the beginning of February, Fields said.

“I want to make sure you know we really are focused on trying to serve customers, solve their issues,” Frontier Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Allison Ellis said. “We want them to be satisfied, we want more people to be buying our services in this state, but certainly we don’t want to have a situation where you have a larger number of customers that are out of service and don’t think they are getting attention from Frontier.”

Ellis said Frontier has seen a 34 percent year-over-year decrease in formal and informal PSC complaints from 2019 to 2020 and the company is prioritizing solving problems. When asked by Committee Chairman Del. Daniel Linville (R-Cabell), Ellis said the company is willing to testify under oath every quarter going forward about its problems and provide a liaison between the committee and Frontier to assist with problems that are reported to lawmakers.

“The people and the public rightly demand it,” Linville said. “We’ve got to make sure that no matter where you live, whether it is up in a holler or on a ridge top somewhere, you’re going to be able to connect, educate your children, participate in telehealth and all the various things. Watch some cat videos, it will be great. So, we just want to make sure the public is well served.”

Linville said the committee hopes to work with Frontier on the best ways to help internet service providers reach more people. He said delegates get more complaints about internet problems than potholes these days, and they will call other companies to testify under oath in the future.

“It isn’t just Frontier,” Linville said. “There are certainly other companies that we see that from, but it is one of the biggest things for us to have a conduit with the company to make sure our concerns are documented, and that we get regular updates and they know someone is watching them.”

