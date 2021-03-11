Advertisement

Gov. Justice to hold virtual town hall on plan to repeal state income tax Thursday

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will answer questions from the public regarding his plan to eliminate the state’s personal income tax Thursday evening during a virtual town hall.

The town hall will begin at 7 p.m.

You can pre-submit a question by calling the Governor’s Office at 304.558.2000 and a receptionist will take down your question. You can also submit a question by clicking here.

You can watch the virtual town hall on the WSAZ.com livestream by clicking here or on the WSAZ Facebook page.

Last week the governor submitted a bill to the West Virginia Legislature that he says will “seize a once in a lifetime opportunity to transform West Virginia’s tax structure.”

“At the end of the day, who in the world would vote against putting more dollars in every single West Virginian’s pocket?,” Justice said.

West Virginians pay around $2.1 billion every year into the state income tax, and that funding makes up about 43 percent of the state’s budget.

To make up for the lost revenue, Justice is proposing a 1.9 percent increase in the state sales tax. The state would also raise taxes on coal, oil and natural gas, in addition to creating a luxury tax and implementing sin taxes on items including soda, alcoholic beverages and cigarettes. For the bill abstract click here.

For our previous coverage click here.

