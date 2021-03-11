Herd falls in CUSA first round

FRISCO, Tx. -- Quincy Olivari scored 23 points as Rice upended Marshall 72-68 in the Conference USA Conference Tourney second round on Wednesday night.

Rice was seeded sixth in the west division, Marshall third in the east. The Owls advance to a Thursday quarterfinal against UAB, second seed in the west. Marshall shot 28-67 from the floor and was 10-34 from behind the three point line. Four of those three came within the final minute of the game.

“Very disappointing, number one,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said after the loss. “We did not play Marshall basketball. I can tell you that. No energy in our pick and rolls and movements. We came to our bench looking tired. It’s disappointing not just to me, but the whole team.”

Marshall’s starters scored 66 of its 68 points, with four in double-figure scoring, led by senior guard Jarrod West’s 19 points. The native of Clarksburg, W.Va., made of 7-of-12 from the field, going 5-for-9 from behind the arc, to go with a game-high seven assists and six rebounds.

Senior forward Mikel Beyers followed him up with 17 points and a team-high eight rebounds in the contest.

Senior forward Jannson Williams and junior guard Taevion brought up the end of the quartet with 11 points each.

Max Fiedler had 15 points and nine rebounds for Rice (15-12). Cameron Sheffield added 10 points.

