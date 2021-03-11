Advertisement

Herd women lose heartbreaker in CUSA Tourney

Marshall University Logo
Marshall University Logo(Marshall University)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s women’s team fell in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament as Louisiana Tech scored 5 points in the final minute to overtake the Herd 50-48.

The Herd had the ball and the lead until a late turnover led to a 3-point play by Keiunna Walker to put Louisiana Tech up 49-48. The Bulldogs added an Anna Roberson (22 points) free throw to lead 50-48.

Marshall saw a potential game-tying runner from Taylor Pearson go off the iron and the Herd’s season comes to an end.

Savannah Wheeler scored 17 points to lead the Herd and Kennedi Colclough added 13.

Marshall finished the season at 8-11.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for threatening students, staff at middle school
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Ashish Shrestha
Law enforcement stresses importance of privacy after man uses social media to track local woman down
A West Virginia State Police trooper suffered some cuts to the face early Tuesday evening...
WVSP trooper suffers minor facial injuries during traffic stop

Latest News

Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky) gets up for a block vs. Vanderbilt
Isaiah Jackson named to SEC All-Freshman and All-Defensive teams
Culver
6 Mountaineers honored by Big 12 Monday
MU's Taevion Kinsey Goes Up For The Dunk Against Bluefield State
Three Marshall players make All-CUSA
Golden Eagles end game on 13-2 run
UC men named two seed in NCAA Division II Tournament