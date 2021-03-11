Herd women lose heartbreaker in CUSA Tourney

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s women’s team fell in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament as Louisiana Tech scored 5 points in the final minute to overtake the Herd 50-48.

The Herd had the ball and the lead until a late turnover led to a 3-point play by Keiunna Walker to put Louisiana Tech up 49-48. The Bulldogs added an Anna Roberson (22 points) free throw to lead 50-48.

Marshall saw a potential game-tying runner from Taylor Pearson go off the iron and the Herd’s season comes to an end.

Savannah Wheeler scored 17 points to lead the Herd and Kennedi Colclough added 13.

Marshall finished the season at 8-11.

