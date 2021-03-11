Hospital certificate of need bill battle

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bill currently before the West Virginia legislature could change the health care services available to you in your local hospital.

House Bill 2264 would take away some of the rules on Certificates of Need that a hospital must have from the state to offer specific services to the public.

Some hospitals have argued in favor of this idea. Thomas Health CEO Dan Lauffer sees it as opening up competition among hospitals which could help the customer, or the patient.

Lauffer says, “It not only allows for competition among health care providers, but provides the smaller and more rural hospitals to offer services they are currently prohibited from offering due to the certificate of need requirements. Patients would not have to travel out of town to receive their healthcare if their local hospital chooses to invest in that particular service.”

However, the West Virginia Hospital Association has come out against the bill. WVHA President and CEO Jim Kaufman says, this is a matter of survival for hospitals. He says 55 hospitals in the state are opposed to this change because so many of them are facing serious financial problems. Kaufman says West Virginia hospitals are facing a shortfall of $400 million dollars over this pandemic year. He says “stability and predictability is what we need.”

Kaufman says West Virginia has already seen four hospitals close and two others go into bankruptcy in the last year. He says Certificates of Need give hospitals some level of future planning ability because they know what they can offer to patients.

Both sides agree that hospitals in West Virginia are facing a financial crunch because 75 percent of all patients are covered by Medicare, Medicaid and PEIA and those programs don’t fully reimburse hospitals for the cost of care. Lauffer says the bill aims to create more competition for the 25 percent of West Virginians who have private insurance coverage.

Lauffer says this bill would “provide patients with a choice in their healthcare, increase competition, improve quality and lower costs. Hospitals need the ability to look at their communities needs and invest in their future without restrictive laws prohibiting their efforts. This in turn, could lead to more innovative treatments and technologies in our area.”

However, Kaufman argues that it could lead to other hospitals becoming more unstable in an already unstable financial situation of the pandemic.

Kaufman expects this to be a very close vote in the legislature.

The bill has passed the House. It now goes to the Senate.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.